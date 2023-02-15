Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 119-109 loss to the Celtics (his last action) Tillman put up six points.

In this article, we break down Tillman's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.2 7.0 Rebounds 7.5 3.9 6.5 Assists -- 1.1 2.3 PRA -- 10.2 15.8 PR 15.5 9.1 13.5



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Jazz

Tillman is responsible for attempting 2.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.6 per game.

Tillman's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.7 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 117.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Jazz are 14th in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.1 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 33 9 9 3 0 0 3 10/31/2022 17 8 5 0 0 0 0 10/29/2022 11 4 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.