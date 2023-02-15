How to Watch Murray State vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling teams square off when the Illinois State Redbirds (10-17, 5-11 MVC) host the Murray State Racers (13-13, 8-8 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Redbirds will look to a three-game losing run against the Racers, losers of three in a row.
Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: MARQ
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
- This season, Murray State has an 8-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.4% from the field.
- The Racers are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redbirds sit at 291st.
- The Racers' 69.9 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 70 the Redbirds allow.
- When Murray State gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 7-1.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State is putting up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (64.8).
- At home, the Racers allow 68 points per game. On the road, they allow 77.5.
- Murray State drains the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (5.8 per game), but it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (31.1%).
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Indiana State
|L 99-56
|Hulman Center
|2/7/2023
|Drake
|L 92-68
|CFSB Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 83-48
|Carver Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|2/18/2023
|Evansville
|-
|CFSB Center
|2/21/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|JQH Arena
