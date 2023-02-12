Check out what oddsmakers have installed for Patrick Mahomes II in Sunday's NFL action, at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) play in this season's Super Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

So far this year, Mahomes has passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game) for Kansas City, recording 41 touchdown passes with 12 picks. He also has run the ball 61 times for 358 yards and four scores, delivering up 21.1 yards per game.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs the Eagles

Passing Yards: 290.5 (-111)

290.5 (-111) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has bettered his passing yards prop total in 10 games this year, or 58.8%.

The Chiefs, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.0% of the time while running 39.0%.

Mahomes' 8.1 yards per attempt rank second in the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in all 17 games this year, with more than one TD pass 12 times.

He has 76.3% of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (45).

Mahomes accounts for 59.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 123 of his total 648 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 29-for-43 / 326 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 22-for-30 / 195 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 18-for-26 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 29-for-42 / 328 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 16-for-28 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 1 TD

