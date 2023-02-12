Before you wager on Noah Gray's prop bets in Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, take a look at some stats and trends. This year's Super Bowl will feature Gray and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) versus the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Gray has a 299-yard year thus far (17.6 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 28 balls on 34 targets.

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Gray Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this season, Gray has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Gray has been targeted on 34 of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (5.2% target share).

He averages 8.8 yards per target this season (299 yards on 34 targets).

Gray, in 17 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has two total touchdowns this season (3.4% of his team's 59 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Gray has been on the receiving end of 3.3% of his team's 123 red zone pass attempts.

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

