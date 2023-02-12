Sunday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (18-8) squaring off against the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-52 victory as our model heavily favors Louisville.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 63-53 victory against Virginia in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Louisville vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 79, Clemson 52

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win of the season came in a 62-55 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 5.

The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

71-63 over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20

86-72 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on December 11

63-55 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 5

75-70 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on November 13

73-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights