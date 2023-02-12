Prop bets are available for Justin Watson in Sunday's NFL action, at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. This year's Super Bowl will feature Watson and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) versus the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Watson has pulled down 15 passes on 34 targets for 315 yards and two TDs, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Watson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Watson has been targeted on 34 of his team's 651 passing attempts this season (5.2% target share).

He averages 9.3 yards per target this season (315 yards on 34 targets).

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 17 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 3.4% of his team's 59 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Watson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 1.6% of the time in the red zone (123 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 1 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

