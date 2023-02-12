Looking to make a bet on the game between the Chiefs and Eagles? If your state or area has legalized online sports betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and get the best offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds and BetMGM Promo

Game Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Spread Favorite: Eagles (-1.5)

Eagles (-1.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-125), Chiefs (+105)

Eagles (-125), Chiefs (+105) Total: 50.5 points

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Chiefs versus Eagles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Chiefs (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Chiefs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If the Chiefs, for example, are +1.5, the +1.5 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if the Eagles win by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 50.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Travis Kelce make a touchdown reception?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.