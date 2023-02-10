Friday's contest features the Green Bay Phoenix (19-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9) facing off at Kress Events Center (on February 10) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-58 win for Green Bay.

The Norse are coming off of a 79-69 victory over IUPUI in their most recent game on Monday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 63, Northern Kentucky 58

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse defeated the Dayton Flyers (No. 40 in our computer rankings) in an 82-78 win on November 17 -- their signature victory of the season.

Northern Kentucky has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 6

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 20

73-69 at home over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 22

66-60 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 5

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 204) on December 21

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights