Friday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (11-10) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (9-12) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Murray State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Racers suffered a 79-73 loss to Illinois State.

Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Murray State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 72, Indiana State 60

Murray State Schedule Analysis

Against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Racers registered their signature win of the season on December 16, a 51-44 road victory.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 11

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 30

67-48 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 1

57-36 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 26

83-48 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 15

Murray State Performance Insights