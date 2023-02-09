The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) will be attempting to continue a 10-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Toppers' 68.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 55 the Lady Raiders give up.
  • Western Kentucky is 11-4 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
  • Western Kentucky is 12-7 when it scores more than 55 points.
  • The Lady Raiders average 5.2 more points per game (72.6) than the Lady Toppers allow (67.4).
  • Middle Tennessee is 14-1 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
  • Middle Tennessee's record is 17-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 Florida Atlantic W 66-65 E. A. Diddle Arena
2/2/2023 @ UTSA W 73-67 UTSA Convocation Center
2/4/2023 @ UTEP W 77-75 Don Haskins Center
2/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
2/16/2023 Charlotte - E. A. Diddle Arena
2/18/2023 Rice - E. A. Diddle Arena

