Thursday's contest that pits the Louisville Cardinals (17-8) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (14-10) at John Paul Jones Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-49 in favor of Louisville, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Cardinals took care of business in their last matchup 62-55 against North Carolina on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Louisville vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 74, Virginia 49

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas Longhorns, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season on November 20, a 71-63 victory.

The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

Louisville has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 8) on February 5

86-72 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on December 11

63-55 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 5

75-70 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on November 13

73-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 19

Louisville Performance Insights