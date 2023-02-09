Louisville vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Louisville Cardinals (17-8) versus the Virginia Cavaliers (14-10) at John Paul Jones Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-49 in favor of Louisville, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Cardinals took care of business in their last matchup 62-55 against North Carolina on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Louisville vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 74, Virginia 49
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- Against the Texas Longhorns, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Cardinals picked up their best win of the season on November 20, a 71-63 victory.
- The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.
- Louisville has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 8) on February 5
- 86-72 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on December 11
- 63-55 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 5
- 75-70 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on November 13
- 73-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 74.0 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per outing, 191st in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Louisville has averaged 70.1 points per game in ACC play, and 74.0 overall.
- At home the Cardinals are scoring 78.5 points per game, 6.3 more than they are averaging on the road (72.2).
- Louisville is conceding fewer points at home (61.7 per game) than on the road (66.0).
- While the Cardinals are scoring 74.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 67.8 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.