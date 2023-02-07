Tuesday's game features the Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) and the Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) squaring off at Petersen Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-60 victory for heavily favored Pittsburgh according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 7.

According to our computer prediction, Pittsburgh projects to cover the 16.5-point spread in its matchup versus Louisville. The over/under is listed at 139.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 80, Louisville 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-16.5)



Pittsburgh (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Pittsburgh's record against the spread this season is 13-7-0, while Louisville's is 6-13-0. The Panthers have a 12-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 8-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams put up 137.3 points per game combined, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Pittsburgh has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Louisville has gone 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 matches.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Louisville is 260th in the nation at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 its opponents average.

Louisville hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (293rd in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (255th in college basketball), compared to the 8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.6% from deep.

Louisville loses the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 14.9 (348th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

