Sunday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (17-7, 9-4 MVC) and the Missouri State Bears (12-11, 8-5 MVC) at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with the slightly favored Salukis coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 5.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri State should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 123.5 over/under.

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Sunday, February 5, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: SIU Arena

SIU Arena Line: Southern Illinois -5.5

Southern Illinois -5.5 Point Total: 123.5

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 66, Missouri State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State

Pick ATS: Missouri State (+5.5)



Missouri State (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (123.5)



Southern Illinois has a 10-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Missouri State, who is 9-11-0 ATS. The Salukis are 10-11-0 and the Bears are 6-14-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 132.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Southern Illinois is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Missouri State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (311th in college basketball) and give up 61.2 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Southern Illinois loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is collecting 28.8 rebounds per game (322nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9 per contest.

Southern Illinois connects on 8 three-pointers per game (111th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (300th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 33.1% rate.

The Salukis average 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (204th in college basketball), and give up 85.3 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

Southern Illinois wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.2 (198th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

