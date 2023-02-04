Saturday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (15-9, 8-5 MVC) and Murray State Racers (13-10, 8-5 MVC) going head to head at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Sycamores, who are listed as the favorites. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Indiana State should cover the spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 151.5 total.

Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Venue: Hulman Center

Line: Indiana State -7.5

Point Total: 151.5

Murray State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 76, Murray State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Indiana State

Pick ATS: Indiana State (-7.5)



Indiana State (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Indiana State is 13-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Murray State's 10-9-0 ATS record. The Sycamores have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Racers games have gone over 12 times. The two teams put up 149.4 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Indiana State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Murray State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers have compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Murray State accumulates rank 147th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.8.

Murray State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.5% from deep (307th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.7%.

Murray State forces 10.3 turnovers per game (333rd in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (46th in college basketball).

