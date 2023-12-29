Console & Associates, P.C.: The Retina Group of Washington Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of Over 455k Patients

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 455,000 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when the Retina Group of Washington experienced a major data security incident. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Retina Group of Washington breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 455,935 patients has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, insurance information and health information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 22, 2023, the Retina Group of Washington filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a large-scale data breach affecting the provider's patients. The Retina Group of Washington notes that the incident stemmed from a March 2023 incident. Evidently, the Retina Group of Washington began having trouble accessing certain data on its computer network and, upon looking into the cause, realized it was a cyberattack.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Driver's license numbers,

Medical record numbers,

Addresses,

Telephone numbers,

Email addresses,

Dates of birth, demographic information,

Health information,

Payment information, and

Insurance information.

If you receive a data breach notice from the Retina Group of Washington, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Retina Group of Washington Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from the Retina Group of Washington should take steps to protect themselves.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from the Retina Group of Washington may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500.

