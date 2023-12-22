UrbanGeekz Partners with CultureBanx for Editorial Series Showcasing Black Innovation Alliance Members

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital news brand UrbanGeekz has teamed up with CultureBanx for an exciting media partnership showcasing Black Innovation Alliance member organizations.

Black Innovation Alliance members: Marguerite Pressley Davis, Tunji Fadiora, Elaine Rasmussen, and Luis Martínez (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to partner with our media members, UrbanGeekz and CultureBanx on the series Black Innovation's Frontline."

The popular news sites profile select Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) organizations in the first-of-its-kind collaborative Q&A editorial series. Aptly named Black Innovation's Frontline the series highlights important work these innovator support organizations are doing across the entrepreneurial landscape in the United States.

"Ecosystem building is a critical role that is very undervalued in the innovation space," said Griselle Colon, COO of Black Innovation Alliance. "We are extremely excited to partner with our media members, UrbanGeekz and CultureBanx on the series Black Innovation's Frontline so that the world can see all that Black Innovator Support Organizations are doing to drive entrepreneurship throughout the United States and the globe."

Black Innovation Alliance is a coalition of 116-member organizations supporting 300,000+ entrepreneurs, innovators, and creatives. The organizations spearhead everything from funds, media content, accelerators, incubators, and grant programming to provide critical support for Black founders to thrive.

The recently launched co-branded editorial series has already covered several BIA member organizations. Companies such as We Tha Plug, ConnectUP! Institute, ELEV8 Ventures, Macon Black Tech, Finance Savvy CEO, and Wearable Tech Ventures, to name a few.

The series gives a fresh perspective on grassroots work taking place to support Black innovators. For example, in UrbanGeekz, FundBlackFounders CEO Renee King talks candidly about her "decision to address this funding gap and create an alternative for those without wealthy, accredited relatives to rely on for initial funding."

In Twanna Harris' CultureBanx article she touches on her brand's unique proposition, "Tribal Good remains one of the very few focused exclusively on building the person as a brand, such as the next Issa Rae," said Harris.

"Highlighting Black-led startups at the forefront of innovation isn't just about diversity and inclusion; it's about unlocking the untapped potential of a community that has historically faced barriers," said Kori Hale, CEO of CultureBanx. "At CultureBanx when we shine a spotlight on these entrepreneurs, we not only promote economic change but also inspire a generation of innovators who can reshape industries and drive progress for all across the ecosystem,".

"I'm a big proponent of strategic alliances and collaboration to extend our reach, mission, and influence," said Kunbi Tinuoye founder and CEO of UrbanGeekz. "We are thrilled to partner with BIA and CultureBanx to celebrate Black excellence."

About UrbanGeekz

UrbanGeekz is a black-owned African-American, Latinx, multicultural digital news platform focused on technology, business, science, entrepreneurship. The groundbreaking videocentric multimedia platform covers tech, business, science, and startups. Its mission is to make tech 'cool' and accessible while highlighting innovative careers and STEM-related fields as exciting and rewarding paths, especially for women and underrepresented groups.

About CultureBanx

CultureBanx is redefining business, finance, and tech news for black professionals. The media company delivers high quality content focused on market driven stories, innovative products and services transforming our culture. Through intelligent, savvy journalism and analysis the brand attracts a loyal and highly engaged readership that's passionate about the topics at hand. It serves as a central repository for a community of experts and direct stakeholders who are able to deliver an outsized influence on a range of subjects.

About Black Innovation Alliance

Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) is a coalition of 116 member organizations closing the racial wealth gap by building pathways that provide equitable access to resources, knowledge, and opportunities to Black entrepreneurs, tech founders and creative technologists.

UrbanGeekz Logo (PRNewswire)

