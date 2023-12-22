Pavlov Media Acquires Inspire Wi-Fi, Expanding Amenity and Clubhouse-Focused Solutions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi to the multi-family industry, announced its recent acquisition of Inspire Wi-Fi, a wireless provider for leasing offices, clubhouses and amenity areas.

"We believe that the clubhouse, common areas and amenity spaces have become a central focus for apartment owners and developers today," said Bryan J. Rader, President, MDU of Pavlov Media. "Our clients need customized solutions for these areas of their communities, which address specific resident and property needs."

"Inspire Wi-Fi has proven to be a leading provider of wireless solutions for these spaces in multi-family communities. Their skill set strongly complements the Pavlov Media product set and operating team," Rader continued.

Inspire serves over 500 communities with hotspots, wireless coverage and community-wide services. "We are very excited to be part of the Pavlov Media team," reported Don Johnson, former CEO of Inspire Wi-Fi.

Pavlov Media has leveraged this acquisition to develop its own product set for common and amenity areas called Pavlov Spaces. "We believe there's a need for a strong bundle of products and services for Spaces, which include hotspots, backup circuits, office phones and other ancillary services designed for these spaces in multi-family," Rader stated.

Pavlov Media will market Pavlov Spaces to current and future customers as a solution for its common spaces around their apartment communities. "This is one of the fastest growing trends we've seen in multi-family today," reported Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media. "Our clients are expanding their amenity and common areas for residents to enjoy, and this is putting new pressure on them to have first-class connectivity solutions," he continued.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.

