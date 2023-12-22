Know Your Lemons® Foundation acquires Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research ImPatient Science® Video Series for Breast Cancer Patients

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking ImPatient Science video series created for breast cancer patients, their families, caregivers, and friends to better understand the disease and choices in care is now part of the Know Your Lemons foundation, dedicated to early detection and breast cancer education.

The Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research ImPatient® Science video series is headed to Know Your Lemons Foundation. (PRNewswire)

The digital series includes 60 videos, each breaking down the sometimes complex answers to breast cancer FAQs, including: You Have Breast Cancer: What Now?, How to Understand Your Pathology Report and "Understanding BRCA Mutations and Risk". The series is also available in Spanish: Ciencia Impaciente Video Serie.

Dr. Susan Love, MD, MBA developed the series in 2015 as a part of her path breaking work as a breast cancer surgeon, researcher and educator.

The video series will join the Know Your Lemons Foundation portfolio of globally popular early detection campaigns in 30 languages that sidestep cultural taboos, fear and literacy issues by using contemporary graphics to demystify breast health. The Know Your Lemons early detection app is a two-time Webby award winner for Health and Fitness. Know Your Lemons also offers in person and online classes led by trained volunteers.

"Our core mission is extended and deepened by this partnership with the Dr. Susan Love Foundation," said Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, CEO & Founder of Know Your Lemons Foundation. "Our global digital reach means the invaluable resource of the ImPatient Science video series will be seen by an ever growing audience of those who need them."

Dr. Susan Love understood that patients facing a breast cancer diagnosis were often overwhelmed with fear, confusion and, very simply, a lack of explanations about what breast cancer was and how it might affect their lives. With the help of generous partners, the Dr. Susan Love Foundation was able to deliver accessible answers in short visual sound bites.

The ImPatient Science educational series was underwritten by these generous partners of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation: Avon Breast Cancer Crusade, Celgene, Genentech, Genomic Health, Merck, Novartis, and Pfizer Oncology.

Visit drsusanloveresearch.org/breast-cancer-explained/impatient-science/ to view the series in English, and drsusanloveresearch.org/breast-cancer-explained/ciencia-impaciente/ to view it in Spanish.

About Know Your Lemons Foundation

Know Your Lemons Foundation is a global charity focused on early detection for breast cancer. In partnership with organizations around the world, they provide education in a friendly, memorable way to improve understanding, confidence, and promote screening in an effort to save lives. To learn more, visit knowyourlemons.org.

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of those impacted by it through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results. For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

For Media Inquiries:



Christopher Clinton Conway

CEO, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

cconway@drsusanloveresearch.org

310-562-7912

Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont

CEO, Know Your Lemons Foundation

corrine@knowyourlemons.org

208-709-2529

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research