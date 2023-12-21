IDEMIA Partners with Arizona Department of Transportation and Samsung to Bring Mobile ID to Samsung Wallet in Arizona

Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet offers users convenience and security when presenting their ID for airport security screening, age-restricted products, and other identity checks

RESTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in secure identity solutions and the U.S. digital credential market, today announced the launch of mobile driver's licenses and state IDs to Samsung Wallet in Arizona, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (AZ MVD) and Samsung. Starting today, Arizona residents can add their driver's license or state ID to Samsung Wallet, enabling them to tap their Galaxy smartphone to seamlessly and securely pass identity checks.

This technology, which gives users a convenient and highly secure way to store their state-issued IDs and driver's licenses, leverages IDEMIA's expertise in identity services and credentials issuance, its principles of privacy by design, end-to-end security and interoperability, as well as its privileged access to government systems of record. Mobile IDs are digitally signed identity credentials that are securely issued and authenticated by state DMVs, like the AZ MVD. Because of this, Mobile ID holders, as well as businesses and verifiers, can trust its validity as state-approved identification. Mobile ID also holds the most up-to-date information, as the AZ MVD pushes real-time credential updates.

"Arizona is proud to once again be one of the first states to give our residents the ability and choice to adopt new technology. Arizonans can now add their driver's license or state ID to Samsung Wallet," Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. "We continuously look for products and services that provide Arizonans security, privacy, and convenience."

"We are proud to roll out our Mobile ID technology to Arizona residents, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (AZ MVD), and bring states such as Arizona a new level of modernization to bring convenience to residents' lives while keeping their identities secure," said Matt Cole, EVP, Strategic Alliances at IDEMIA. "Partnerships like these enable us to further deliver on our mission to make identity services safer, easier, and more accessible for all."

In partnership with IDEMIA, Mobile ID provisioned in Samsung Wallet complies with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard for the mobile driving license (ISO/IEC 18013-5) — requiring mobile driver's licenses to be secure, accurate, private, and interoperable. Mobile driver's license information is securely stored on a Samsung device, while being completely controlled by the license holder. The license holder can also decide what information they want to share when they disclose their identity attributes to Mobile ID verifiers and relying parties. They can decide to share complete personal information, or for example, just their birth date when making an age-restricted purchase.

IDEMIA is the current leading supplier of driver's licenses in the U.S. and a trusted partner to U.S. government agencies for over 60 years. To date it has issued over 500M ID cards in the last decade, and it has rolled out Mobile ID to 10 different states since 2015, with more to launch next year.

To learn more about Arizona's Mobile ID, please visit https://azdot.gov/mvd/services/driver-services/mobile-id/. For a complete list of devices compatible with Samsung Wallet, click here.

