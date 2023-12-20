Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires High Bar Brands

New Platform Builds on Firm's Vehicle Aftermarket Expertise

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, announced the acquisition of High Bar Brands, LLC ("HBB"), the leading manufacturer and distributor of branded aftermarket products for heavy-duty trucks and trailers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HBB's product portfolio includes poly fenders, floormats, couplings, pintle hitches, stainless steel accessories, and mud flaps. HBB's manufacturing experience spans nearly 100 years, and its iconic brands—Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, Dieters, Panelite, and Viking—are renowned for superior durability, safety, and functionality. HBB serves more than 1,300 customers including leading aftermarket distributors, dealers, and OEMs in North America, Central America, and South America. The end users of HBB's products are fleet managers and owner-operators across infrastructure, waste management, agriculture, food service, forestry, over-the-road trucking, and other markets. By building brand awareness among end users, HBB's impressive sales and marketing has driven consistent sales growth.

"HBB's differentiated go-to-market strategy is a win for all our channel partners," said Christopher "CT" Thorpe, HBB's CEO. "Our products are designed to serve the unique needs of every fleet, and our deep connections with drivers, owners, and fleet managers plays a crucial role in establishing our brands as industry standards for quality."

"High Bar Brands' market presence is second to none, with all brands commanding leadership positions in their respective categories," said Owen Basham, a Sentinel partner. "We're excited to partner with HBB and its talented management team through its next chapter of growth."

Sentinel's experience in the vehicle aftermarket sector includes investments in Empire Auto Parts (a specialty distributor of aftermarket parts serving collision repair centers), Holley (branded high-performance automotive products for car and truck enthusiasts), SONNY'S Enterprises (conveyorized car wash systems), and Vintage Parts (distributor of slow-moving and inactive OEM replacement parts).

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare Services, and Industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions, and noncontrol senior equity and debt securities of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About High Bar Brands

Headquartered in Owatonna, Minnesota, High Bar Brands is a leading provider of heavy-duty truck accessories and towing products through a comprehensive family of established brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, HBB is committed to achieving total customer satisfaction through its passionate team and superior products. The company's mission is realized through 225 dedicated employees in six facilities in Minnesota, Oregon, Michigan, and Ontario. HBB has a full in-house research and design team as well as robust engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sales capabilities.

