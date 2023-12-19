GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish hybrid-electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace and US charter carrier JSX have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of 50 of the Swedish company's regional ES-30 airplane, with an option for an additional 50.

Heart Aerospace and US charter carrier JSX sign LOI for up to 100 ES-30 airplanes (PRNewswire)

JSX, which was launched in 2016, is now the biggest public charter carrier in the US, operating point-to-point flights to 24 destinations.

The Letter of Intent forms part of JSX's commitment to sustainable regional transportation in the US, and it is the first carrier in its category to adopt this impactful cutting-edge technology.

"Today's order of the Heart Aerospace ES-30 hybrid-electric aircraft exemplifies our commitment to customer-friendly, carbon-reducing solutions that will offer the lower costs essential to providing vital air service to small communities across the country," says Alex Wilcox, JSX CEO & Co-Founder. "Heart is a visionary organization that will help JSX serve smaller communities, weaving sustainable regional air travel back into the fabric of American commerce and freedom of movement."

The ES-30 is a regional hybrid-electric airplane with a standard seating capacity of 30 passengers offering low emissions, low noise pollution and lower operating costs on short haul routes. It will have a fully electric zero emissions range of 200 kilometers, an extended hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers and flexibility to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers, all including typical airline reserves.

"We're really excited to be part of JSX commitment toward sustainable regional air travel," said Simon Newitt, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Heart Aerospace. "The ES-30, with its competitive economics and green credentials, fits very well with JSX's vision, and we see not only the opportunity to reconnect many regional routes lost over the years, but also open many more new ones. We believe this transformation will be good for the consumer, good for the economy as well as for the environment."

Heart Aerospace now has a total of 250 firm orders for the ES-30, with options and purchase rights for an additional 120 planes. Including the LOI from JSX, the company also has letters of intent for a further 191 airplanes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304340/Heart_Aerospace_JSX.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043028/4463606/Heart_Aerospace_Logo.jpg

Heart Aerospace Media Contact:

Christina Zander – Head of Communications

Phone: + 46 728 889 610

Email: press@heartaerospace.com

Heart Aerospace Logo (PRNewsfoto/Heart Aerospace) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heart Aerospace