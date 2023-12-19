Acquisition of OneStone Solutions Group accelerates The Bluebird Group's vision to become a world-class multichannel commerce agency for brands

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluebird Group ("Bluebird"), a data-centric omni-channel commerce agency, is excited to announce the acquisition of OneStone Solutions Group ("OneStone"). With offices in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Denver, Colorado, OneStone provides critical Amazon, Walmart and Retail Media services. In partnering with OneStone, Bluebird adds significant eCommerce expertise to its omni-channel service offering.

The Bluebird Group Logo (PRNewswire)

"This partnership with OneStone marks a significant milestone for Bluebird," says Jason Kapsner, Founder and CEO of Bluebird. "We have known for some time that we wanted to extend our service offering into the Amazon ecosystem. With OneStone, we have found a team of best-in-class digital experts that share our core values around client service, data, technology and innovation."

The Bluebird Group has strong relationships with retailers such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco and Sam's Club. The acquisition of OneStone allows Bluebird to accelerate its service offering within the Amazon and retailer .com channels.

"Our focus on culture and value creation for clients has always been our North Star," says Bill Waitsman, Founder and CEO of OneStone. "Being able to unlock omni-channel retail services in partnership with Bluebird for our existing Amazon, Retail Media and Creative clients cements us as a top choice for prospective brand partners."

OneStone is an industry leader for full-service Amazon account management across both retail and marketplace. OneStone's end-to-end offering also includes Retail Media advertising across 40+ retailers, including on-site and programmatic advertising, and creative services.

Kapsner says, "As the agency ecosystem continues to evolve, brands have a variety of options for their commerce service needs. We are now able to support our brand partners who wish to centralize their multi-retailer operations with Bluebird or can accommodate those with niche support gaps. We also can do so as experts, not generalists."

