Vinamilk Earns Multiple Accolades in 2023 Brand Rankings, Underlining Its Commitment to Sustainability

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy company, has achieved substantial recognition in Brand Finance's Food and Drink 2023 rankings, affirming its position as a global industry leader committed to sustainability and excellence. In a significant milestone, Vinamilk was recognised as a leader in sustainability, ranking among the top 5 globally in the dairy industry. Its Sustainability Perceptions Value reached an impressive USD253 million. Notably, Vinamilk is the sole Southeast Asian representative among the top five.

Besides, Vinamilk also received multiple accolades in this year's ranking of global dairy brands:

Top 10 Most Valuable Dairy Brands: Vinamilk ranked 6th, underscoring its growing influence in the international dairy market. Top 10 Strongest Dairy Brands: Vinamilk's 2nd ranking signifies the brand's resilience, favourability among stakeholders, and excellent brand perception and equity. Exceptional Value Growth: Vinamilk's brand value surged to 3 billion USD in 2023, a remarkable 6% increase from 2022, reaffirming its position as Vietnam's highest-valued food brand.

Mr Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Brand Finance, commended Vinamilk's efforts, stating, "Vinamilk is aiming for Net Zero 2050 and continuously leading in the circular economy model and regenerative agriculture. Stable business performance is clear evidence that sustainability efforts are paying off."

These accolades reflect Vinamilk's commitment amidst the global trend of green consumption. Vinamilk has been leading the change, designating sustainability as one of the four pillars in its 2022-2026 strategic direction. It is also the first dairy company in Vietnam to achieve carbon neutrality at its Nghe An Dairy Factory and Cow Farm, according to PAS 2060:2014 standards.

Vinamilk's green commitment has enabled export success, particularly in large and developed markets. The company pioneered sustainable packaging and waste reduction – aligning with the stringent requirements of export markets like New Zealand and Australia.

By prioritising the significance of sustainable practices early on, Vinamilk has garnered commendable achievements. The Australian market has witnessed a consistent annual sales increase of over 10%. Over the past 25 years, the company has also successfully sustained a steady rate of exports to the Middle East market.

Mr Vo Trung Hieu, International Sales Director of Vinamilk, emphasised, "High environmental and social standards create advantages for enterprises in the export market. Vinamilk has been actively transforming our operations and adopting digital and green practices to adapt to the evolving sustainability requirements."

Vinamilk's success in export markets is a testament to its dedication to sustainability. The brand is thriving in major supermarket chains worldwide, including Costco and Woolworths, and continuously developing new, enhanced products for its discerning consumers.

About Vinamilk

Founded in 1976 in Vietnam, Vinamilk is the leading national dairy company specialising in dairy and nutritious products. Vinamilk manages 15 farms and 17 factories, supplying up to 250 SKUs in the product portfolio, exported to 60 countries and regions. The dairy brand is among the Top 40 largest dairy companies and the sixth most valuable dairy brand worldwide.

