LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Top Honors at 2023 Future Digital Awards in Fintech and Payments

Juniper Research Analysts Recognize Innovations in Behavioral Intelligence

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Future Digital Awards for Fintech and Payments have named LexisNexis® Risk Solutions as the winner of the Platinum Award for Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year. Juniper Research recognized LexisNexis® BehavioSec® for its outstanding contributions to anti-fraud, security and fraud prevention.

Juniper Research, the panel of judges for the Future Digital Awards, honors organizations leading innovation in fintech, payments, telecommunications and digital services.

Throughout the evaluation process, entries are initially assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which then draws up a shortlist of potential winners based on criteria, including:

Product Innovation

Features and Benefits

Product Partnerships

Certification and Compliance

Future Business Prospects

"The behavioral intelligence technology from LexisNexis Risk Solutions consistently surpassed our evaluation criteria," said Nick Maynard, vice president, fintech market research, Juniper Research. "BehavioSec® offers customers a frictionless experience, ensuring users enjoy a reduction in fraud and inconsistencies by analyzing previous user interactions. It enhances fraud prevention in real time allowing businesses to stop fraud in its tracks."

The industry-leading behavioral intelligence technology BehavioSec provides expands the capacity to trust digital transactions, reduce fraud and enhance the customer experience. The solution examines each session for behavioral risk factors, leveraging a comprehensive array of intelligence signals to produce a real-time authenticity score.

BehavioSec helps customers ensure that genuine clients can transact with minimal friction and enjoy a smooth online experience, while simultaneously placing them in a strong position to respond to genuine threats and behavioral irregularities.

The solution converts complex mobile signals from touchscreens and sensors into advanced mobile behavioral biometric authentication features. It seamlessly integrates with the browser-based solutions of LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, enhancing the recognition of trusted transactions and reducing false positives and fraud losses.

"It is an honor that Juniper Research has recognized LexisNexis BehavioSec as a fraud and security innovator at the Future Digital Awards," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Cybercrime is always evolving and the adaptive approach using BehavioSec helps our customers detect threats and reduce risk in digital interactions."

Visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and view LexisNexis BehavioSec to learn more.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global payments sectors, retained by many of the world's leading fintechs and payment providers.

