Indiana Center for Recovery Completes Acquisition of Former St. Vincent Hospital, Expanding Services in New 184,000 Square Foot Facility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center For Recovery, a premier provider of addiction treatment and mental health services, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the former St. Vincent Hospital in Bedford, Indiana. The new facility, spanning 184,000 square feet, is set to open in Spring 2024. This is the second hospital acquisition by ICFR in the last two years, demonstrating its continued commitment to expanding accessible, high-quality treatment services statewide.

The repurposed St. Vincent Hospital will significantly broaden ICFR's service offerings, providing detox, residential inpatient, and outpatient services for substance use disorder. It will also feature a complete inpatient psychiatric care unit and offer residential inpatient care for mental health, helping to fill a vital gap in community resources.

"We are excited about this expansion," said Cheyenne Riker, General Counsel of Indiana Center For Recovery. "The acquisition of the former St. Vincent Hospital not only strengthens our footprint but also enhances our ability to offer comprehensive, integrated care. This facility will provide much-needed mental health and addiction treatment services to the greater Bedford community."

Indiana Center For Recovery offers a network of substance use disorder and mental health treatment services across Indiana, with locations in Bloomington, Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Merrillville, Jeffersonville, Lafayette, and Carmel. Since 2016, the center has provided treatment for those struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health issues. The centers are recognized for quality care, holding certifications from The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). It also has the distinction of being named by Newsweek as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for three consecutive years.

Indiana Center For Recovery includes psychiatric inpatient services among its treatment options. To learn more about their services and facilities, please visit https://treatmentindiana.com/

