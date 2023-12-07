Relay Fire and Safety Introduces new brand in Fire and Life Safety, serving the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and New England

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are proud to announce the introduction of a new brand in the field of Fire and Life Safety solutions with a long track record of outstanding service – Relay Fire and Safety. Relay Fire and Safety is the result of a strategic merger of two premier fire and life safety companies, Baltimore-based Advanced Fire Protection Systems (AFPS) and Boston-based American Service Company (ASC), boasting a combined legacy of over 100 years of unparalleled experience and expertise in the industry.

Relay Fire and Safety sets a high bar for safety standards throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and New England, reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. The combination of AFPS and ASC has given rise to a brand that stands at the forefront of fire protection services, setting a new benchmark for customized solutions that cater to the unique safety needs of every property.

"Our Relay Fire and Safety rebranding is an exciting new chapter for these two great companies. At Relay Fire and Safety, we understand the critical importance of effective and complete fire protection, and our new brand signifies our dedication to delivering top-notch solutions. We've come together under a world-class management team and one, unified company brand," said Chris Horan, CEO at Relay Fire and Safety. "The merger of AFPS and ASC has not only enriched our collective expertise but has also enabled us to expand our geographic footprint, allowing us to serve a broader clientele with the same best-in-class service and unwavering commitment to safety."

Relay Fire and Safety's approach is founded on collaboration, innovation, and strict compliance with all relevant regulations and standards. The company's experienced team of experts works closely with clients to craft customized fire protection plans that address the specific needs of each property. From initial design to seamless installation and integration of cutting-edge fire detection, suppression, and alarm systems, Relay Fire and Safety ensures a comprehensive and reliable safety solution. Visit www.relaysafety.com for a complete view of Relay Fire and Safety's service offerings.

One of the distinguishing factors of Relay Fire and Safety is its dedication to leveraging the latest technology and industry best practices. The company prides itself on its meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that each fire system installation meets and exceeds the highest safety standards. Regardless of the size or complexity of the project, Relay Fire and Safety is committed to providing peace of mind for property owners and occupants alike.

Relay Fire and Safety is committed to providing the highest levels of service for:

Protecting People and Property with Fire and Life Safety Services: Inspection, testing and maintenance services that ensure your people and property are consistently safe. Prompt and professional response for emergencies and repair needs. Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring that all fire protection plans adhere to relevant regulations and standards. Cutting-Edge Technology: Incorporating the latest advancements for seamless and efficient fire detection, suppression, and alarm systems. Customized Fire System Design and Installation: Industry-leading expertise providing tailored solutions to meet the unique safety needs of each property.

Relay Fire and Safety is not just a brand; it's a commitment to safeguarding lives and properties. As the company embarks on this new chapter, clients can trust in the reliability, expertise, and dedication that come with a legacy of over 50 years of experience.

About Relay Fire and Safety: Relay Fire and Safety is a leading, innovative provider of Fire and Life Safety solutions resulting from the strategic merger of AFPS and ASC. With over 50 years of combined experience, Relay Fire and Safety is committed to delivering customized and cutting-edge fire protection services throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and New England. The company's expertise encompasses fire system design, installation, and service, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of property owners and occupants. www.relaysafety.com

