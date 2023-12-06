StarCompliance Named in RegTech100 2024 for Innovative Employee Compliance Solutions

-- The Company was recognized for the third consecutive year for its innovative solutions that automate the detection and resolution of potential employee conflicts of interest, personal account dealings, and adherence to codes of ethics --

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, has been recognized in FinTech Global's RegTech100 2024 list , which was unveiled today.

The seventh annual RegTech100 showcases the most innovative businesses in the regulatory technology space that are helping financial institutions navigate and manage the fast-paced changes brought on by ongoing regulatory updates and technological advances. Each winner was determined by a panel of analysts and industry experts, who assessed a long list of nearly 1,400 nominees in areas such as information security, compliance, risk management and fraud prevention.

"The financial industry is seeing an onslaught of regulatory reforms that are increasing the complexity of doing business, which in turn is making it exceptionally challenging for compliance professionals to keep pace with all the changes." said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star. "We're delighted to have been recognized in the RegTech100, as it highlights our ability to equip firms with the solutions that automate and simplify everyday compliance processes, while ensuring they meet the strictest regulatory standards."

Star has more than 20 years' experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of financial services. Its platform provides a configurable 360-degree view of employee activity enabling firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of employee conflicts while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiencies. This ensures companies and their employees meet the strictest regulatory standards, and in the process safeguard their hard-earned reputations.

In June 2023, Star expanded its capabilities to uniquely bring together Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics capabilities into one comprehensive platform through the acquisition of ETHIX360, delivering new cloud-based Incident and Policy Management , compliance training, and whistleblowing solutions.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

