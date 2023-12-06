CorroHealth Unveils PULSE, the Next Generation of AI-Driven Medical Coding Automation

Advanced SaaS product transforms medical coding; 100 percent automation and up to 97 percent accuracy, providing 5- 7x productivity lift

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health technology company CorroHealth unveils its new PULSE technology, a landmark and transformative SaaS product for the healthcare industry that advances and forever changes how hospitals and clinics code and recover revenue.

CorroHealth (PRNewswire)

Fast, reliable, and scalable, PULSE by CorroHealth is a revolutionary advancement in medical coding automation. This next-generation technology is an unparalleled AI-driven platform developed to simplify and accelerate medical coding at scale. PULSE by CorroHealth is 100 percent automated with up to 97 percent accuracy in both complex and simple codes, ensuring five to seven times productivity lift in fee-for-service and value-based care coding.

"PULSE is a breakthrough achievement in medical coding automation that streamlines processes, maximizes efficiency, and achieves a level of accuracy, speed, and reliability that simply isn't possible with human coding," said CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard. "PULSE yet again proves that CorroHealth is the leading provider of technology-driven solutions, and it further cements our position as the industry's premier partner in compliant revenue integrity across the healthcare continuum."

PULSE by CorroHealth employs large language models and deep learning to accurately code medical records, meet regulatory standards, and optimize revenue capture. Utilizing large language models also helps new organizations onboard quickly.

PULSE by CorroHealth can be completely customized to each healthcare facility's unique need and easily integrates with any EHR system. Additionally, because PULSE decouples the workflow engine from its AI, users can deploy its AI for coding and their own workflow engine to route documents. PULSE is a complete medical coding automation platform that eliminates staffing concerns, coding errors, and lost revenue.

With its AI coding, users have experienced the power of PULSE, including:

Five to seven times productivity lift

100 percent automated

Up to 97 percent accuracy in capturing medical codes automatically

100+ combined years of clinical and technological innovation packed into a single platform

500+ PULSE clients with tailored automation technology

Bring the powerful combination of automation and reliability to your medical facility. Visit corrohealth.com today to learn more about PULSE by CorroHealth and the full suite of technology and revenue cycle solutions by CorroHealth.

Join CorroHealth President, Neal Somaney and Senior Director of Product Management, Kurt Breeding BSN, BSBA, CSM, for an exciting and informative live webinar and discover how PULSE by CorroHealth and its revolutionary medical coding automation empower healthcare providers of all types to improve financial outcomes. The event will be held Tuesday February 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST. Click here to register now or visit corrohealth.com for more information.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is the leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions dedicated to positively impacting the financial performance of hospitals and health systems. With more than 8,500 employees worldwide, CorroHealth delivers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. To learn more, visit corrohealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mellissa Gardner, Senior Vice President of Marketing

mellissa.gardner@corrohealth.com

