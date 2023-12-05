Veteran Ventures Capital Invests in Biomaterials Science Pioneer, Cambium, to Fuel Innovative Defense Technology Advancements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital ("Veteran Ventures" or "VVC"), a leading emerging manager venture capital firm specializing in investing in and supporting groundbreaking national security technologies, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Cambium, a next-generation defense company at the forefront of material innovation. Cambium's mission to revolutionize high-performance hardware aligns seamlessly with Veteran Ventures' commitment to supporting advancements that enhance the capabilities of U.S. and Allied Armed Forces.

Cambium is dedicated to reshaping defense technology by re-engineering products from the ground up, with a focus on dramatically improving manufacturability. Their innovative molecule-to-machine approach integrates computational material design, product development, and advanced manufacturing methods to solve complex application and supply chain challenges. The company has, for example, pioneered the development of advanced biomaterial composites that offer exceptional thermal stability and fire resistance, making them ideal for various Department of Defense (DoD) applications.

The adoption of biomaterials technology is a significant step towards ensuring the United States remains at the forefront of technical innovation and development in the defense sector. These materials will play a pivotal role in the protection of critical assets, from hardening Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) against countermeasures to safeguarding payloads during hypersonic flight.

"Cambium's commitment to innovation and their focus on enhancing mission performance and survivability align perfectly with our mission at Veteran Ventures Capital," said Derren Burrell, Founder and Managing Partner at Veteran Ventures. "We are excited to join forces with Cambium and support their groundbreaking work in advancing defense technology."

"We are proud to have Veteran Ventures as an investor," remarked Simon Waddington, CEO of Cambium. "We greatly value their expertise and networks in defense and government as well as their style of working closely with the company in a highly collaborative way."

Cambium's team comprises seasoned experts from renowned organizations such as SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Lockheed Martin, US Department of Defense Laboratories, and leading biotech companies. Together, they bring a wealth of product engineering and technology integration expertise to revolutionize products across defense, aerospace, space, and renewable energy sectors.

A recent milestone for Cambium was the successful completion of their contract with the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) in China Lake, California. The project aimed to advance and field-test a next-generation bio-manufactured thermal protection system (TPS) designed to enhance the mission performance and survivability of drones. Cambium's novel TPS is engineered to provide superior protection against heat, fire, rapid heating impacts from countermeasures, and the severe aerodynamic heating and pressure loads experienced during flight.

The investment from Veteran Ventures Capital will enable Cambium to accelerate the development and deployment of their biomaterial technologies, further solidifying their position as a leader in defense and aerospace innovation. Veteran Ventures joins 8VC (lead), GSBackers, Marlinspike, MVP Ventures, Gaingels, Kern Venture Fund, Jackson Moses (Founder, Silent Ventures), Vertical Capital, and select angel investors in this investment round.

About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC

Veteran Ventures is a veteran-owned investment firm focused on investing in veteran entrepreneurs and leadership. Veteran Ventures recognizes the value of military experience, training, and character, providing success in all aspects of business growth and operations. For more information, please visit: www.veteranventures.us.

Contact: investorrelations@veteranventures.us

About Cambium

Cambium is an advanced materials innovator for defense and other high-performance fields. We are a one-stop shop for vertically-integrated innovation, from computational material discovery through to production of advanced composites in the US. We leverage state-of-the-art advances in biology, chemistry, materials science, and AI-enhanced product development to accelerate the deployment of next-generation products. For more information visit Cambium at https://cambium-usa.com/.

