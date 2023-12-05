Perspire Sauna Studio Announces Expansion Plans for North Carolina

Premiere Infrared Sauna Franchise Maps Out Large-Scale Expansion Around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Ded. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , one of the fastest-growing sauna franchise brands specializing in full-spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is expanding its footprint in Charlotte following news of its latest franchise location set to debut in the community come Summer 2024. This follows the franchise's official entrance into the market back in 2021 with the opening of their Providence Park studio.

Of the planned locations in Perspire's expansion is a single-unit deal in Ballantyne with business partners and long-time friends, Demetrius Jackson and Paul Colon. Both Jackson and Colon come into franchising with over 40 combined years in the IT industry. As active members in Charlotte's fitness scene, the entrepreneurial duo thought the benefits of a sauna and infrared light therapy franchise would pair perfectly with the regiments of locals looking to supplement their routine.

An additional single-unit deal was struck with local entrepreneur Dwayne Griffin, who spent the last 12 years as a Principal Manager of Microsoft's product group. Griffin is a member at the Providence Park studio and decided to invest in his own location to help make Perspire's services and benefits widely available throughout the Queen City.

"Charlotte is a health-focused city, and it's growing like crazy," said Jackson. "People are running and walking everywhere in this city, but most do not address their personal wellness needs. Perspire Sauna Studio and its advanced infrared, red-light and color-light therapy technologies provides guests with a therapeutic and restorative sanctuary to recover their mind, body and spirit. We trust it will blend seamlessly into the Charlotte community."

The Tarheel State was ranked as the top state for business by CNBC for the second year in a row in 2023, and with the health and wellness industry on track to be valued at $8.9 billion by 2032 , this is just the beginning for Perspire's presence in the city.

"Infrared light therapy helped me cope with seasonal depression and find the motivation to resume my own health journey," said Griffin. "As a member of Perspire, I stand behind this brand and believe in the tremendous value it can have on an individual's physical and mental health."

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session that they invite guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 170 franchise agreements, with 48 open studios and an additional 20 under development.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact franchise@perspiresaunastudio.com .

