Nicklaus Children's Hospital Earns 2023 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

MIAMI , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Nicklaus Children's Hospital was named a Top Children's Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers known as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. Top Hospitals will be honored tonight at the 2023 Leapfrog annual meeting and awards dinner in Washington, D.C.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leapfrog Top Children's Hospital," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, parent organization of the hospital. "This award is a reflection of our deep commitment to the well-being of the children and families in our care, and a tribute to the excellence and dedication of our clinical and support teams. It is one more reason why Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where children matter most."

More than 2,100 hospitals were considered for the Leapfrog Top Hospital award. Among those, Nicklaus Children's Hospital received a Top Children's Hospital distinction. A total of 132 Top Hospitals were selected, including:

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital's capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology.

"Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group's mission," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Nicklaus Children's Hospital has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we're truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible."

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in their category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2023 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and sign up for our newsletter.

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

