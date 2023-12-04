Shhh! Florida's Space Coast Has a Secret to Share: Winter Is the Most Affordable and Least Crowded Time to Visit This Undiscovered Gem of a Destination

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter months on Florida's Space Coast ( VisitSpaceCoast.com ) may not offer the same high temperatures that summer heat-seekers prefer, but that translates to savings and fewer crowds for everyone else.

From December through February, hotel rates are at their lowest throughout the Space Coast.

From December through February, hotel rates are at their lowest throughout the Space Coast, only adding to the affordability of the many area hotels that offer free breakfast to guests year-round. In December 2022, the average daily hotel rate in Brevard County was $132, about $25 less per night than March 2022, the highest-occupancy month.

It's also easy to enjoy the Space Coast without having to pay a lot for transportation — historic Cocoa Beach, Cocoa Beach Main Street, Downtown Melbourne, Eau Gallie, and Downtown Titusville are all walkable, and the low-cost Space Coast Area Transit and Cocoa Beach Trolley can also help you get around.

Besides being an affordable time to visit the Space Coast, winter offers a number of other unique advantages. Fewer visitors means shorter lines at the Space Coast's many family-friendly attractions, not to mention that it's easier to get reservations at popular restaurants. Wildlife viewing peaks in the winter as over 300 species of birds can be seen at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge during their annual migration. Fishing enthusiasts can attest that Space Coast surf-fishing for pompano is best between December and February, which is also when flounder happen to be most plentiful.

"We locals may think it gets 'cold,' but the truth is it's still much warmer along the Space Coast in winter than most of the country, and you can still do just about everything you can the rest of the year," said Peter Cranis, Director of the Space Coast Tourism Development Office. "That's what makes the Space Coast an ideal family destination for winter break: mild temperatures, less crowded beaches, and clear-sky rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center ."

In addition to Space Center launches, the Space Coast hosts several wintertime events that have become annual traditions, like Surfing Santas , the Space Coast Light Festival , the Festival of Trees presented by the Junior League of the Space Coast , and more.

For more information on places to stay and things to do throughout the Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com .

