SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A. ANNOUNCE ATTORNEY GLORIA A. WORCH JOINS THE FIRM

Worch is a recognized medical malpractice legal expert

BALTIMORE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A., Maryland's leading medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law firm, today announced that it has added medical malpractice legal expert Gloria A. Worch to the firm's team of attorneys.

Gloria A. Worch, Attorney, Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Gloria to our powerful team of talented and experienced attorneys," said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. "Gloria's years of experience in the medical malpractice arena will serve as a valuable asset to our clients as we fight for their rights as victims of medical negligence in very complex litigation."

Worch joins Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. from the law firm of Baxter Baker where she has served as a partner since 2003. Previously focusing on professional malpractice defense, Worch has experience with all phases of litigation including investigations, depositions, motions practice, and trial.

Worch holds law licenses in the State of Maryland, Commonwealth of Virginia and District of Columbia. She has successfully represented clients in medical malpractice and other complex cases throughout the judicial systems of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Her advocacy skills, motivation, effective communication skills and tenacious approach to complex litigation has consistently yielded successful outcomes for her clients.

Worch has been named a Maryland Super Lawyer™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023. She is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and has provided continuing legal education courses on medical malpractice, complex litigation and healthcare issues.

Worch received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland and her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

About Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has offices in

Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, the firm's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

Media Contact: Mitchell Schmale

Nevins & Associates

mschmale@nevinspr.com

410-336-8571

(PRNewsfoto/Schochor and Staton, P.A.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.