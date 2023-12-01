Xiao-I Presents at Fortune Global Forum 2023, Commercializing Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model in Diverse Scenarios

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hui Yuan, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, took the stage alongside distinguished speakers to share a practical application of Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model ("LLM") and provide an in-depth exploration of the cutting-edge advancements in generative AI at the Fortune Global Forum 2023, held in Abu Dhabi from November 27th to 29th.

Founded in 1995 and hosted by Fortune magazine, the Fortune Global Forum is renowned for its dedication to discussing significant issues that shape global economic trends. It stands as one of the most influential and internationally recognized gatherings in the global business community. The 2023 Fortune Global Forum focused on the theme of "A New Era for Business" and explored the vital role of CEOs and their companies in driving enduring and positive social change, along with the substantial responsibilities associated with such influence. The development and application of AI emerged as a key topic with significant implications for the global economy.

As a global leader in leveraging cognitive intelligence to empower diverse industries, Xiao-I has achieved over twenty decades of development and established a comprehensive Portfolio. This encompasses core technology platforms, dialogue robots, cloud services, industry solutions, and robot solutions. In June 2023, Xiao-I unveiled the Hua Zang Universal LLM, a highly advanced model renowned for its "controllability, customizability, and deliverability." With its extensive capabilities, this model effectively caters to various industries while providing customers with cost-effective customized solutions.

Mr. Yuan asserted that the adaptability of AI progress from simplicity to complexity, transitioning from the virtual realm to the real world, and evolving from B2B to B2C. One noteworthy application scenario for Xiao-I is contact center customer service, which consistently generates significant cost reductions for clients each year.

By harnessing the power of the Hua Zang Universal LLM, Xiao-I has collaborated with IoT partner to develop the intelligent baby crib, which was showcased in Abu Dhabi. This smart baby crib delivers intelligent algorithms for monitoring baby sleep, including aspects such as suffocation prevention, and infant movement monitoring. This cutting-edge technology enables new parents to proactively detect and address potential health risks at an early stage, demonstrating the seamless integration of generative artificial intelligence and hardware. Additionally, Xiao-I has established strategic partnerships with prominent securities firms, construction companies, and design industries to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and significantly reduce costs.

Mr. Yuan emphasized the significant opportunities that AI technology encounters during this crucial phase of technological empowerment and transformation. The large-scale model will become the operating system of the new era, realizing the reshaping of application scenarios. The commercial value of the large-scale model technology primarily lies in its controllability, customizability, and deliverability. This Model must also demonstrate control in terms of ideology, laws and regulations, cultural values, ethics, morality, and ensure compliance with data security requirements in producing reliable content. Xiao-I seizes the opportunities in the AI industry and solidifies its position in the field of cognitive intelligence. Leveraging the advantages of the Hua Zang Universal LLM, Xiao-I continuously expands its presence across various industries, leading the AI Industry.

