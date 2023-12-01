DigiKey's 15th Annual DigiWish Giveaway Kicks Off on Dec. 1, 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment is excited to launch its 15th annual DigiWish Giveaway on Dec. 1, 2023. As the holiday season approaches, DigiKey is selecting 24 lucky winners to start the celebrations early, as part of the company's continued mission to help engineers, designers and makers accelerate progress.

The 2023 DigiWish Giveaway runs from Dec.1-24, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Participants can enter to win DigiKey products of their choice during the DigiWish social media giveaway Dec. 1-24, 2023. To enter, participants must select one in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100 USD and comment or post their "wish" on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with a total of 24 lucky winners. All participants will also be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.

"We are thrilled to ring in this holiday season with our 15th Annual DigiWish Giveaway," said Brooks Vigen, senior director of strategic marketing for DigiKey. "Programs like DigiWish are just one way DigiKey supports engineers, designers and makers year-round as they accelerate progress in the industry."

There is no purchase necessary for the DigiWish Giveaway and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that DigiKey cannot grant wishes for products that are export restricted in their respective countries. Entrants' DigiWish social media posts must be public for entries to be collected.

Visit the DigiKey website for the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2023 DigiWish Giveaway.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 17.2 million components from over 2,800 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

DigiKey (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DigiKey