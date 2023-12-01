BLUETRITON APPLAUDS ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY'S LEAD PIPE PROPOSAL

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands applauds the Environmental Protection Agency for its announcement to require water utilities to replace lead pipes across the country and impose stricter limits on lead in drinking water.

"Water is a resource we all rely on for good health, and everyone should have access to safe drinking water. We applaud the EPA for its historic announcement, which would help protect the safety of the water that flows into schools, homes, workplaces, and community buildings across America," said Joey Bergstein, CEO of BlueTriton, stewards of brands such as Poland Spring®, Saratoga® Spring Water, and Deer Park®.

"At BlueTriton, our whole world is water. Every day we are working to protect drinking water to make sure it is safe and available through water stewardship, monitoring and investing in water infrastructure. We look forward to reviewing the details of the EPA's proposal, and we will continue to work with policymakers and regulators at all levels of government to protect the safety of drinking water."

BlueTriton's brands have a long history of bringing safe, healthy hydration to more people through our portfolio of brands as well as our support of community and nonprofit water infrastructure, and by providing water during times of crisis. Recognizing too many Americans lack access to clean water, BlueTriton partners with nonprofit organizations to build infrastructure that expands water access to communities that do not have it. Since 2018, BlueTriton provided a reliable source of safe drinking water for the people of Flint, Michigan, who experienced a public health crisis because of contaminated drinking water. BlueTriton donated more than 20 million bottles of Ice Mountain® water to the community. To learn more about our work, visit our News webpage.

BlueTriton carefully monitors water quality for its brands, which have been delivering healthy hydration for more than 100 years.

