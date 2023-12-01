Alzheimer's Association Mourns Death of Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association is saddened by the death of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. A trailblazer and transparent leader throughout her life, Justice O'Connor bravely shared her diagnosis of "dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease," in a letter to the American people in 2018.

At the time of her diagnosis, Justice O'Connor was not new to Alzheimer's. Her husband, John O'Connor, lived with Alzheimer's disease for nearly 20 years. In 2005, as Mr. O'Connor was in decline from the disease, Justice O'Connor stepped down from the Supreme Court to spend more time with him.

"The Alzheimer's Association mourns the loss of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Former Justice O'Connor played an important role in making Alzheimer's the national priority it is today," said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO, Alzheimer's Association. "Driven by her experience of caring for her husband as he battled Alzheimer's, she served as a member of the Alzheimer's Study Group in 2009, ensuring caregivers and those living with dementia were represented. Ms. O'Connor leaves behind a legacy as a transparent leader using her voice to inspire action and change for all those impacted by Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

According to the Alzheimer's Association 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report , more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, with more than 11 million friends and family providing unpaid care. These numbers will skyrocket in the coming years and by 2050, the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is projected to double.

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

