SAS achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

CARY, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in AI and analytics, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes SAS' marketing technology (Martech) business for its expertise in providing customers with professional services and software solutions. SAS' digital marketing and advertising solutions empower advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions and services that offer enhanced infrastructure, storage, availability, advanced analytics and decision-making capabilities to deliver meaningful, successful digital platform experiences to customers.

The competency recognizes SAS' marketing technology business for services and solutions that drive value for customers.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates SAS – and its Martech solutions – as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for both advertisers and marketers.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"SAS is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency," said Jonathan Moran, Head of Martech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "SAS® Customer Intelligence 360 helps our customers responsibly grow their marketing and advertising prowess with simplicity, flexibility and scalability all in mind. By leveraging AWS capabilities, we're able to accelerate our customers' digital marketing and advertising initiatives to maximize impact across the customer lifecycle."

"Leveraging SAS Customer Intelligence 360 through AWS Marketplace is a win-win for DKB. We have easily scaled, extended and matured our use of the solution, while also consuming our pre-committed spend with AWS," said Florian Lindemann, Retail Cloud Platform Lead at DKB. "Procuring the solution was simply handled by the business and IT teams and we are now off and running – creating and activating digital customer journeys that are driving customer loyalty and growth."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including SAS.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

