GM Defense Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract for Next Generation Armored Heavy-Duty Sport Utility Vehicles

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State has awarded GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), a 10-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) full-rate production contract to deliver the next generation Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) in support of the Department's Diplomatic Security Service. GM Defense will deliver Original Equipment Manufacturer integrated HD SUVs under the contract with a ceiling value of $300 million. GM Defense was awarded an initial task order through the IDIQ contract for vehicles, training and engineering services valued at approximately $25 million. This contract follows the development and validation contract awarded in 2021 that delivered prototype vehicles for comprehensive testing and evaluation.

The newly designed GM Defense HD SUV incorporates protective armor into the original design and manufacturing process, diverging from current after-market, tear-down and rebuild practices. The new approach provides superior vehicle performance while improving efficiencies in build and lead-time, resulting in faster vehicle delivery to the end user. GM Defense also provides additional benefits through a robust manufacturer's warranty and extended vehicle lifespan that delivers value as compared to the current multi-stage aftermarket armoring process.

"This is a very important program for GM Defense as it showcases our ability to leverage the proven commercial platforms and world-class engineering and manufacturing processes of GM to provide a first-of-its-kind vehicle for the Department of State," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "Everyone on our team has committed to partnering with the State Department to ensure we deliver the best vehicles to support their mission. We look forward to continuing this partnership and bringing this exciting new platform to other U.S. government and allied defense and security customers around the world."

GM Defense's HD SUV solution uses a high percentage of commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior and brakes. The vehicle includes a new and unique body-on-frame chassis and suspension, specifically designed to support the increased vehicle weight and performance requirements. Advanced manufacturing tools and techniques will continue to be used to support low-volume production of the new chassis and frame to meet all customer requirements.

GM Defense hosted Department of State leaders in July at Summit Point Training Facility in West Virginia for a half-day of briefings and demonstrations of the newly designed HD SUV prototype. The engagement included high-performance driving demonstrations, showcasing the vehicle's handling and maneuverability.

