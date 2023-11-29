Formica Corporations Announces the Re-Release of Three Boomerang Patterns

CINCINNATI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Formica Corporation is announcing the re-release of the iconic Boomerang Pattern in three limited edition colors, Atomic Pink, Sunglow, and Aquamarine.

Formica Anvil logo color RGB JPG website (PRNewswire)

Remembered as an iconic mid-century design and loved by midmod enthusiasts, Boomerang has been a staple of residential and commercial spaces since its original launch in 1951 when it was designed by Brooks Stevens Design Associates.

"The Boomerang pattern is a celebrated, fan-favorite from our archives," says Meghan Howell, Creative Director for Formica Group North America. "We're so excited to have this opportunity to re-release it as a part of our 110th year anniversary celebration!"

These three colors will hold true to the Formica® Brand laminates scratch, stain, and impact resistance performance standards. With the 58 Matte finish, the Boomerang patterns can be used for tables, countertops, shelving, cabinets and more.

The details of the three colors are:

4ft x 8ft Formica ® Brand Laminate Sheet Aquamarine Boomerang





4ft x 8ft Formica ® Brand Laminate Sheet Atomic Pink Boomerang





4ft x 8ft Formica® Brand Laminate Sheet Sunglo Boomerang

Available on the Formica Corporation Amazon.com store for a limited time.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs, and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note: Formica®,Formica® Anvil Logo, the Boomerang Design and Boomerang® are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. All rights reserved. ©2019 The Diller Corporation.

Contact: Gus Vogel

Formica Corporation

513.417.7092

Gus.Vogel@Formica.com

