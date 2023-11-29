CELEBRATE THE MVP INGREDIENT THAT'S AT THE HEART OF YOUR HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING - THE INCREDIBLE EGG!

CELEBRATE THE MVP INGREDIENT THAT'S AT THE HEART OF YOUR HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING - THE INCREDIBLE EGG!

International Social Media Chef Shereen Pavlides Shares Simple Recipe Ideas Incorporating Your Kitchen's Most Versatile Ingredient

BACKGROUND:

Everyone knows those essential items that are always on your grocery list. One of these invaluable staples is the egg. According to a recent consumer survey the American Egg Board did in partnership with YouGov, consumers agree that eggs are an essential staple, with 4 in 5 Americans saying that they "always" keep eggs in their refrigerator and purchase eggs at least monthly. Now that we are headed into the holiday season, see how this MVP ingredient brings everything you need for making your traditional seasonal dishes – and memories! You will be surprised to uncover that eggs are baked into all of life's special moments. In fact, 73% of those surveyed said they did not think eggs were in apple pie, 56% didn't think eggs were in pumpkin pie, and 48% didn't think eggs are in cheesecake – all favorite holiday treats.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9213451-american-egg-board-chef-shereen-pavlides-holiday-recipes/

Best-selling author and social media chef influencer, Shereen Pavlides shares tips for holiday cooking and entertaining including delicious ways to use the carton of eggs that's already in your refrigerator! Shereen shows off a festive dessert bursting with sweet and savory flavor, her Salted Caramel Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe.

SHEREEN SHARES:

The must-have recipe for Shereen's Salted Caramel Pecan Pumpkin Cheesecake.

How to save time by preparing and creating dishes in advance.

Why eggs are the essential ingredient for all your baking and entertaining needs.

How to create new experiences and memories with eggs that go beyond the usual breakfast dishes.

Cherished holiday recipes that have long family histories, and how the invaluable egg helps keep those family traditions alive.

For more information visit: IncredibleEgg.org/invaluableegg

MORE ABOUT SHEREEN PAVLIDES:

Shereen Pavlides is a best-selling author and international social media chef influencer and video creator, reaching millions worldwide. She is an honors graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and has worked as a food stylist and on-air product host for QVC, and as a recipe developer and culinary consultant for corporate and magazine test kitchens for more than fifteen years. She's appeared on Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Today show, Access Daily, The Doctors and the Tamron Hall show. She's also been featured in People, Teen Vogue and BuzzFeed Tasty. Follow her on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube @CookingwithShereen.

