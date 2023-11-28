Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Expansive Portfolio of Hematology/Oncology Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Expansive Portfolio of Hematology/Oncology Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

36 oral and poster presentations will examine new advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of blood cancers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present an extensive array of hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in San Diego, California (and virtually) from December 9-12, 2023. A total of 36 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding, treatment, and prognosis of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.

"Our devoted and highly esteemed team of cancer specialists and researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health remain dedicated to pioneering advancements that transform treatments, patient care, and outcomes by leveraging innovation and evolving novel therapies," said Matthew Matasar, MD, MS, Chief of Blood Disorders at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health. "As the leading cancer program in the state, our commitment to advancing oncology care is unwavering. We strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and through innovative science and research, we can uncover new insights that may transform the landscape of cancer care in the future."

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following oral and poster presentations:

Data from a randomized phase 3 trial conducted by the National Clinical Trials Network evaluating the tolerability and progression-free survival rate of Nivolumab-AVD compared to Bv-AVD in patients aged ≥60 with newly diagnosed advanced-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (AS-HL). The primary endpoint of the study was progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), and detailed toxicity and safety events. Response and progression were assessed by investigators using 2014 Lugano Classification.

Data from a phase 3 trial evaluating the progression-free survival and toxicity with Nivolumab-AVD compared to Bv-AVD in pediatric patients aged ≥12 years with stage 3-4 Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL). The trial was led by SWOG and conducted by the National Clinical Trials Network. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), and safety.

Evaluation of the A-HIPI model in generating risk groups with input on strengths and limitations for patients with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma (AS-HL). This prognostic model, developed and validated by the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium, generates the individualized probability of a progression-free survival (PFS) event or death within the first 5 years from diagnosis in patients based on continuous variables.

Development and validation of the modern-day model, E-HIPI, in the prediction of progression-free survival of early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (E-HL) within the first five years since diagnosis. The model incorporates detailed individual patient data from international clinical trials and prospective registry data that were standardized, normalized, and harmonized as part of the HoLISTIC Consortium. The primary outcome was progression-free survival (PFS).

Data from a clinical trial evaluating the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of home-based intravenous administration of trans-retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide in the treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). Patients were given the option of receiving at-home treatment through a partnership with Qualitas Specialty Pharmacy and were evaluated for any adverse effects.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:

