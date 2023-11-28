Prime Acquires Aventine Consulting to Bolster US Evidence and Access Presence

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime, a leading player in healthcare communications, has today announced the acquisition of 'Aventine' a US-based consulting firm specialising in US-focused market access and payer communications.

For Prime, who partnered with Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in April 2021, this represents the third major strategic acquisition in just two years, having acquired both HCD Economics and the creative digital technology agency Earthware in 2022.

Market access and payer engagement is one of the fastest growing areas in the pharmaceutical services sector (~13% market CAGR) and Aventine becomes Prime's first US acquisition. The move is set to significantly bolster and complement Prime's existing evidence and access proposition. As a result, the evidence and access function will include a US market access presence to geographically support US-based global clients. In addition, this newly expanded collaborative team will be perfectly positioned to address the increasing needs of the US domestic market to demonstrate value for payers.

In a statement, Graeme Peterson Prime's CEO comments: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with the specialised and experienced Aventine team headed up by Boston-based Holly Trautman and Jamie Dunning out of Seattle. The acquisition will allow us to have local US evidence and access expertise in a market where payer experience is key. Strategically, joining forces with Aventine further demonstrates commitment to our new vision, 'Accelerating life-changing solutions to global healthcare challenges'. This augments our expertise in this key area, supporting the delivery of world-class outcomes for our clients, and improving lives sooner."

Graeme adds: "Aventine will help support our US-based global clients as well as our US domestic clients where there is a growing need to demonstrate value for payers within the healthcare system. We are excited about the prospect of collaboration between Aventine and the existing Prime Access and HCD teams, and the opportunity to overlay complementary technical solutions in health economics and real-world studies."

Holly Trautman, COO Aventine adds: "We are eager to begin the next phase of our journey with Prime, and to draw upon the broader scientific, technical, strategic and creative expertise that Prime brings to further enhance life-changing solutions for our clients."

