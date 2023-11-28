Embark on a Winter Adventure at Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, Arizona, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Canyon, an awe-inspiring marvel in every season, transforms into a magical backdrop during winter. The fiery sandstone and evergreen trees acquire a newfound allure under a pristine blanket of snow. Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon, nestled just five minutes from the South Rim, beckons adventurers to embrace the tranquility and splendor of the Grand Canyon in the winter season.

Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon (PRNewswire)

Squire Resort is the perfect base for exploring Grand Canyon National Park, situated among the closest lodgings to the South Rim, which unlike the winter-closed North Rim, welcomes visitors year-round. With convenient access to the park's top attractions, guests can enjoy an intimate adventure, escaping summer crowds. Set against the stunning contrast of dramatic red rocks beneath a delicate dusting of snow, Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon offers a warm and inviting retreat following days of exhilarating exploration, with an array of captivating activities:

Polar Express Holiday Magic: Embark on a Polar Express-themed train ride from Williams, Arizona , to the "North Pole." Delight in the holiday spirit with hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa during this enchanting winter evening trip with Embark on a Polar Express-themed train ride from, to the "North Pole." Delight in the holiday spirit with hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa during this enchanting winter evening trip with Grand Canyon Railway

Snow-Kissed South Rim Hiking: Trek across the snow-kissed beauty of the Grand Canyon with trails like the Rim Trail, Bright Angel, or South Kaibab. These winter wonderlands are accessible to all during the cooler months, providing a serene and uncrowded escape into the heart of nature.

Winter Scenic Drives: Cruise along Desert View Drive and Hermit Road with the freedom of private vehicles from December through February. Navigate the snow-dusted roads, enjoying the lack of crowds and the striking views of layered Paleozoic rocks.

Aerial Winter Wonderland: Soar above the snowy landscape with an aerial tour in an EcoStar or jet-powered helicopter. Marvel at the winter beauty while witnessing the Grand Canyon's most picturesque viewpoints blanketed in snow.

Mule-Drawn Winter Trails: Experience the winter serenity on a mule ride offered year-round. Journey into the snow-covered South Rim, following the trails of early tourists and creating lasting memories amid the winter canyon landscape.

Winter Wonderland Jeep or Hummer Tours: Hop on a Jeep or Hummer tour for a chauffeured, scenic ride through the winter canyon. Explore popular lookout areas adorned with a snowy landscape, unveiling dramatic rock formations and prehistoric gorges in their seasonal splendor.

Indoor Retreat: In case of encountering an especially chilly or windy day during a winter adventure, seek refuge in the boundless indoor attractions at Squire Resort. Roll into excitement at the on-property six-lane bowling alley, inviting friends to a lively showdown. Immerse in the captivating world of arcade games at the Squire Pub + Social, featuring classic video games, billiards, and skee ball. But the fun doesn't stop there; the property's indoor pool and hot tub provide a cozy and soothing sanctuary. Another indoor option is to explore the Grand Canyon Visitor Center at Mather Point, immersing in the canyon's rich history, wildlife, and formation.

This winter, answer the call of adventure at Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon. Book an escape today and immerse in the breathtaking beauty of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. For more information, please visit www.grandcanyonsquire.com.

About Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon

Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon is a 322-room hotel and resort perfectly situated in Tusayan, Arizona, boasting several food and beverage offerings, both indoor and outdoor resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness center and a bowling and arcade area – making it the ultimate family-friendly destination. Whether travelers are looking for a scenic drive to capture the vast landscapes and stunning vistas or considering a multiday adventure, Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon is full of opportunities to make Grand Canyon memories. For more information, visit www.grandcanyonsquire.com.

