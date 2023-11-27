SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DermTech Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention DermTech, Inc. ("DermTech") (NASDAQ: DMTK) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in DermTech, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DermTech includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) as a result, there was a lower average selling price for the DermTech Melanoma Test; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: December 15, 2023

Aggrieved DermTech investors only have until December 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

