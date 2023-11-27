CMS Reporting, Image Quality, and QC Features Unveiled at RSNA 2023

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of groundbreaking new features in our software, designed to revolutionize your experience with CT imaging. These latest enhancements, developed with your needs in mind, ensure that your practice remains at the forefront of imaging technology and patient care.

CMS Reporting

Global Noise Index: Measure the noise magnitude in patient images. This assessment provides a patient-specific reflection of noise in the soft tissue parts of the images affecting the quality of the rendition of potential lesions.

CMS eCQM Report: Enhance your diagnostic capabilities with our in-depth evaluation and reporting, focusing on excessive radiation dose or inadequate image quality in adult diagnostic computed tomography (CT). Explore your data to identify key areas for performance improvement, ensuring optimal outcomes and adherence to best practices.

New In-Vivo Image Quality Metrics for CT

Resolution: Assess image sharpness (based on the modulation transfer function) from clinical images. This cutting-edge approach ensures a superior understanding of image resolution to provide critical image details.

Noise Texture: Measure the noise texture (based on the power spectrum) in patient images. This critical analysis offers a detailed insight into the granularity of fluctuations in your images affecting image quality.

Automated Daily QC for CT

Automatic QC Monitoring: Automatically determine whether daily QC for CT has been performed, eliminating manual checks and streamlining your workflow.

Automated Test Results: Gain instant access to automated daily QC test results through an intuitive web interface, making it easier than ever to manage quality control.

These new features are a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of medical imaging. We believe these enhancements will significantly improve your daily operations, quality control processes, and, most importantly, patient outcomes.

Visit us at Booth #2208 in South Hall A, Level 3, to discover more about these exciting features and other innovative solutions from Imalogix. We look forward to sharing our advancements with you.

About Imalogix

Headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa.- Imalogix's SaaS platform and its cloud-based human and machine-intelligence transforms imaging data into actionable information to improve patient safety and enterprise efficiency. Imalogix's AI platform enables hospitals and imaging centers to achieve best practices, maintain compliance and improve profitability.

