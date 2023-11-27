Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.





WP Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC ) will replace Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR ) in the S& P MidCap 400. Worthington Industries will replace Avantax , Inc. ( NASD : AVTA ) in the S& P SmallCap 600. Aretec Group, Inc. is acquiring Avantax in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Worthington Industries is more appropriate for the S& P SmallCap 600 with an anticipated spin-off transaction expected to be completed in early December.





Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN , CWEN .A) will replace Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV ) in the S& P SmallCap 600. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is to acquire Veritiv Corporation in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector November 30, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Carlyle Group CG Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ICU Medical ICUI Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Addition WP Carey WPC Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Worthington Industries WOR Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Clearway Energy CWEN;

CWEN.a Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Veritiv VRTV Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Worthington Industries WOR Materials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Avantax, AVTA Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ICU Medical ICUI Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion PacWest Bancorp PACW Financials

