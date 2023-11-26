Dialogue, cooperation the only right choice for China, U.S.

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: "No way you make progress over the long term without China and the U.S. deeply talking to each other on something like AI," said the head of an American multinational technology conglomerate. "It has got to be an integral part of the process."

The recent meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in San Francisco has yielded multiple outcomes, including the establishment of government talks on AI, which, once announced, has greatly encouraged the international science and technology community.

It signified that the leaders of both countries agreed to promote and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in various fields, which aligns with the common expectations of the two peoples and the international community. It will also help establish a stronger bond of interest between the two sides and increase international confidence in stabilizing and improving the China-U.S. relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out during the San Francisco meeting that China and the United States have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as the economy, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and AI. Under current circumstances, the common interests between China and the United States have increased, not decreased.

This has laid a foundation for the two countries to carry out mutually beneficial cooperation. The important consensus and outcomes achieved during the San Francisco meeting once again proved the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations, and demonstrated that dialogue and cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries.

Advancing mutually beneficial cooperation requires necessary channels and mechanisms.

Xi noted that it is important to fully utilize the restored and new mechanisms in foreign policy, economy, finance, commerce, agriculture and other fields, and carry out cooperation in such areas as counternarcotics, judicial and law enforcement affairs, AI, and science and technology. This fully demonstrated China's sincere desire and responsible stance in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and improving China-U.S. relations.

Important consensus has been achieved on advancing dialogue and cooperation during the San Francisco meeting. The two sides decided to step up high-level interactions, advance or launch regular consultations in such areas as commerce, economy, finance, export control, the Asia-Pacific, maritime, arms control and nonproliferation, foreign policy planning, China-U.S. joint working group, and disability issues.

The two sides also agreed to start consultations on extending the China-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement, and on resuming the China-U.S. Joint Committee on Cooperation in Agriculture. They should make good use of these channels and mechanisms to effectively promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

History and reality have repeatedly shown that as long as China and the United States advance mutually beneficial cooperation, they can create opportunities to better address their respective challenges and pursue development. China and the United States have developed $760 billion in bilateral trade and $260 billion in their two-way investment, bringing growth momentum and well-being to both sides.

The exhibition area of American companies has been the largest for six consecutive years at the China International Import Expo, and over 200 U.S. enterprises joined the event this year. This clearly demonstrates that the American business community sees opportunities in China, and hopes to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for their cooperation, and they are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes.

Win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-U.S. relations. Both China and the United States should seize the opportunities, meet each other halfway, and jointly promote mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to consolidate the positive momentum of bilateral relations.

View original content:

SOURCE People's Daily