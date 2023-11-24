FP Markets Expands its Commodity CFDs Offering adding Lead, Nickel, Aluminium, Zinc and Copper and Spot Silver & Gold vs a range of cross currencies

FP Markets enhances its Commodity CFDs Offering with a range of popular new commodities.

SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , a leading provider of online Forex and CFDs , has announced the expansion of its commodity CFDs offering. In response to increased client demand, the move will allow traders and investors at FP Markets to capitalise on new opportunities in the commodities market and help facilitate diversification to a broader investment portfolio.

Complementing its existing range of commodity CFDs, clients trading with FP Markets can now trade and invest in several new and exciting commodities . This includes spot gold (XAU) versus several widely traded currencies, such as the British pound (GBP), the Singapore dollar (SGD) and the Chinese Renminbi (CNH), as well as other popular hard commodities traded against the US dollar:

Lead (XPB/USD)

Zinc (XZN/USD)

Nickel (XNI/USD)

Aluminium (XAL/USD)

Copper (XCU/USD)

The CFDs are available on the FP Markets MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and cTrader platforms. A comprehensive list can be found on the FP Markets website .

FP Markets Head of Market Risk and Dealing (Europe), Christodoulos Psomas, commented: 'We are excited to introduce a range of new metal products, expanding our portfolio and offering more diversification options for our clients. This addition enhances our commitment to innovation, ensuring we provide comprehensive trading opportunities tailored to our clients' evolving needs'.

The additional commodity CFDs deliver flexibility and choice. Having the freedom to select from a wide range of markets is imperative, particularly for those who invest with a diversified portfolio. In addition to commodity CFDs, FP Markets provides access to more than 10,000 trading instruments, ranging from more than 70 Currency Pairs , worldwide equity Indices , individual Stocks, a broad range of Digital Currencies and popular Bonds and ETFs.



Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

