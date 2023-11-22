Deere Reports Net Income of $2.369 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $10.166 Billion for Fiscal Year

Deere Reports Net Income of $2.369 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $10.166 Billion for Fiscal Year

Net income grows for quarter and full year, driven by solid market conditions, differentiated products, and strong execution.

Full-year 2024 earnings forecast to be $7.75 to $8.25 billion , as volumes return to mid‑cycle levels.

Ongoing focus on structural profitability, investments that deliver customer value.

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company reported net income of $2.369 billion for the fourth quarter ended October 29, 2023, or $8.26 per share, compared with net income of $2.246 billion, or $7.44 per share, for the quarter ended October 30, 2022. For fiscal-year 2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $10.166 billion, or $34.63 per share, compared with $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, in fiscal 2022.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 1 percent, to $15.412 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and rose 16 percent, to $61.251 billion, for the full year. Net sales were $13.801 billion for the quarter and $55.565 billion for the year, compared with $14.351 billion and $47.917 billion in 2022.

"Deere's fourth-quarter and full-year results can be attributed to the successful execution of our Smart Industrial Operating Model and the value that customers recognize in our industry-leading products and solutions," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We must also recognize and credit our dedicated employees, dealers, and suppliers, whose hard work and focus have been instrumental to our overall success."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2024 is forecasted to be in a range of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion.

"While our end markets will fluctuate, we remain focused on disciplined execution and strategically investing in solutions that drive customer value," May said. "As evidenced by our guidance for 2024, we are demonstrating higher levels of through-cycle structural profitability while making our company more resilient and better equipped for the future."





































Deere & Company

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 15,412

$ 15,536

-1 %

$ 61,251

$ 52,577

16 %

Net income

$ 2,369

$ 2,246

5 %

$ 10,166

$ 7,131

43 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 8.26

$ 7.44





$ 34.63

$ 23.28







Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.





















Production & Precision Agriculture

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 6,965

$ 7,434

-6 %

Operating profit

$ 1,836

$ 1,740

6 %

Operating margin



26.4 %



23.4 %







Production and precision agriculture sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes partially offset by price realization. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization partially offset by lower shipment volumes / sales mix and higher SA&G and R&D expenses. The prior period was impacted by higher reserves on assets in Russia.

(PRNewswire)





















Small Agriculture & Turf

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,094

$ 3,544

-13 %

Operating profit

$ 444

$ 506

-12 %

Operating margin



14.4 %



14.3 %







Small agriculture and turf sales decreased for the quarter due to lower shipment volumes partially offset by price realization. Operating profit decreased due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and higher SA&G and R&D expenses, partially offset by price realization.

(PRNewswire)





















Construction & Forestry

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,742

$ 3,373

11 %

Operating profit

$ 516

$ 414

25 %

Operating margin



13.8 %



12.3 %







Construction and forestry sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit improved primarily due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, less-favorable sales mix, the unfavorable effects of foreign currency exchange, and a loss on the sale of the Russian roadbuilding business. The prior period was impacted by higher reserves on assets in Russia.

(PRNewswire)





















Financial Services

Fourth Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$ 190

$ 232

-18 %



Financial services net income for the quarter decreased due to unfavorable derivative valuation adjustments, less-favorable financing spreads, and a higher provision for credit losses (excluding reserves in Russia). These factors were partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio. In the fourth quarter of 2022, financial services increased its reserves for credit losses in Russia and recorded an intercompany benefit from the equipment operations, which guarantees the financial services' investment in certain international markets, including Russia.

















Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2024













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down 10 to 15%

Small Ag & Turf









Down 5 to 10%

Europe









Down ~10%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Down ~10%

Asia









Down moderately

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Down 5 to 10%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to Down 5%

Global Forestry









Down ~10%

Global Roadbuilding









Flat



















Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 15 to 20%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

Small Ag & Turf

Down 10 to 15%

~ Flat

+1.0 %

Construction & Forestry

Down ~10%

~ Flat

+1.5 %

















Financial Services

Net Income

~ $770







Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2024 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be approximately $770 million. Results are expected to be higher in 2024 due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and lower gains on operating-lease residual values. A correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers impacted 2023 financial results. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

changes in U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas;

adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;

growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;

the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;

the ability to integrate new technology, including automation and machine learning, and deliver precision technology and solutions to customers;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

the ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;

dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy;

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for John Deere products and solutions;

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods;

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to John Deere information technology infrastructure and products;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

compliance with evolving U.S. and foreign laws, including economic sanctions, data privacy, and environmental laws and regulations;

legislation introduced or enacted that could affect the company's business model and intellectual property, such as so-called right to repair or right to modify legislation;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;

events that damage the company's reputation or brand;

world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY FOURTH QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



October 29

October 30

%

October 29

October 30

%



2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Net sales and revenues:































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 6,965

$ 7,434

-6

$ 26,790

$ 22,002

+22 Small ag & turf net sales



3,094



3,544

-13



13,980



13,381

+4 Construction & forestry net sales



3,742



3,373

+11



14,795



12,534

+18 Financial services revenues



1,347



988

+36



4,721



3,625

+30 Other revenues



264



197

+34



965



1,035

-7 Total net sales and revenues

$ 15,412

$ 15,536

-1

$ 61,251

$ 52,577

+16

































Operating profit: *































Production & precision ag

$ 1,836

$ 1,740

+6

$ 6,996

$ 4,386

+60 Small ag & turf



444



506

-12



2,472



1,949

+27 Construction & forestry



516



414

+25



2,695



2,014

+34 Financial services



229



297

-23



795



1,159

-31 Total operating profit



3,025



2,957

+2



12,958



9,508

+36 Reconciling items **



51



(68)







79



(370)



Income taxes



(707)



(643)

+10



(2,871)



(2,007)

+43 Net income attributable to

Deere & Company

$ 2,369

$ 2,246

+5

$ 10,166

$ 7,131

+43

* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit for financial services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses. ** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months and Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales and Revenues























Net sales

$ 13,801

$ 14,351

$ 55,565

$ 47,917 Finance and interest income



1,357



925



4,683



3,365 Other income



254



260



1,003



1,295 Total



15,412



15,536



61,251



52,577

























Costs and Expenses























Cost of sales



9,427



10,214



37,715



35,338 Research and development expenses



606



576



2,177



1,912 Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,203



1,192



4,595



3,863 Interest expense



781



348



2,453



1,062 Other operating expenses



322



320



1,292



1,275 Total



12,339



12,650



48,232



43,450

























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



3,073



2,886



13,019



9,127 Provision for income taxes



707



643



2,871



2,007

























Income of Consolidated Group



2,366



2,243



10,148



7,120 Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



2



1



7



10

























Net Income



2,368



2,244



10,155



7,130 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)



(2)



(11)



(1) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,369

$ 2,246

$ 10,166

$ 7,131

























Per Share Data























Basic

$ 8.30

$ 7.48

$ 34.80

$ 23.42 Diluted



8.26



7.44



34.63



23.28 Dividends declared



1.35



1.13



5.05



4.36 Dividends paid



1.25



1.13



4.83



4.28

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



285.5



300.4



292.2



304.5 Diluted



286.9



302.1



293.6



306.3

See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2023

2022 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,458

$ 4,774 Marketable securities



946



734 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



7,739



6,410 Financing receivables – net



43,673



36,634 Financing receivables securitized – net



7,335



5,936 Other receivables



2,623



2,492 Equipment on operating leases – net



6,917



6,623 Inventories



8,160



8,495 Property and equipment – net



6,879



6,056 Goodwill



3,900



3,687 Other intangible assets – net



1,133



1,218 Retirement benefits



3,007



3,730 Deferred income taxes



1,814



824 Other assets



2,503



2,417 Total Assets

$ 104,087

$ 90,030













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Liabilities











Short-term borrowings

$ 17,939

$ 12,592 Short-term securitization borrowings



6,995



5,711 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



16,130



14,822 Deferred income taxes



520



495 Long-term borrowings



38,477



33,596 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,140



2,457 Total liabilities



82,201



69,673













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



97



92













Stockholders' Equity











Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



21,785



20,262 Noncontrolling interests



4



3 Total stockholders' equity



21,789



20,265 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 104,087

$ 90,030

See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 10,155

$ 7,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



(16)



192 Provision for depreciation and amortization



2,004



1,895 Impairments and other adjustments



191



88 Share-based compensation expense



130



85 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment









(326) Credit for deferred income taxes



(790)



(66) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(4,253)



(2,483) Inventories



279



(2,091) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



830



1,133 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(23)



141 Retirement benefits



(170)



(1,015) Other



252



16 Net cash provided by operating activities



8,589



4,699













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



23,051



20,907 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,981



2,093 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(28,772)



(26,300) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(82)



(498) Purchases of property and equipment



(1,498)



(1,134) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(2,970)



(2,654) Collateral on derivatives – net



(12)



(642) Other



(447)



(257) Net cash used for investing activities



(8,749)



(8,485)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



4,008



3,852 Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



15,429



10,358 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(7,913)



(8,445) Repurchases of common stock



(7,216)



(3,597) Dividends paid



(1,427)



(1,313) Other



(73)



(29) Net cash provided by financing activities



2,808



826













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



31



(224)













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



2,679



(3,184) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year



4,941



8,125 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 7,620

$ 4,941

See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Special Items

2023

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company sold its Russian roadbuilding business, recognizing a loss of $18 million (pretax and after-tax). The loss was recorded in "Other operating expenses" in the construction and forestry segment.

In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.

2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).

In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. As a result, the company impaired its long-lived assets, increased reserves of certain financial assets, introduced an employee voluntary-separation program, and recorded an accrual for various contractual uncertainties. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company increased its reserves for credit losses, reflecting further economic uncertainty in Russia. The financial services received an intercompany benefit from the equipment operations, which guarantees the financial services' investment in certain international markets, including Russia.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and fiscal years ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022:





































































Three Months

Fiscal Years





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2023 Expense:





























































Russian roadbuilding sale –

Other operating expense













$ 18







$ 18













$ 18







$ 18

Financing incentive – SA&G

expense

















































$ 173



173

Total expense















18









18















18



173



191

































































2022 Expense (benefit):





























































Gain on remeasurement of equity

investment – Other income













































(326)









(326)

Total Russia/Ukraine events

expense

$ 70

$ 8



50









128

$ 133

$ 11



110



1



255

UAW ratification bonus –

Cost of sales

































53



9



28









90

Total expense (benefit)



70



8



50









128



186



20



(188)



1



19

































































Period over period change

$ (70)

$ (8)

$ (32)







$ (110)

$ (186)

$ (20)

$ 206

$ 172

$ 172



(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY (3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL

































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022





Net Sales and Revenues





















































Net sales

$ 13,801

$ 14,351

























$ 13,801

$ 14,351





Finance and interest income



193



83

$ 1,445

$ 1,003

$ (281)

$ (161)



1,357



925

1

Other income



218



233



121



231



(85)



(204)



254



260

2, 3

Total



14,212



14,667



1,566



1,234



(366)



(365)



15,412



15,536





























































Costs and Expenses





















































Cost of sales



9,433



10,215















(6)



(1)



9,427



10,214

4

Research and development expenses



606



576



























606



576





Selling, administrative and general expenses



980



922



225



272



(2)



(2)



1,203



1,192

4

Interest expense



114



93



757



306



(90)



(51)



781



348

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



191



110















(191)



(110)













1

Other operating expenses



45



163



354



358



(77)



(201)



322



320

5, 6

Total



11,369



12,079



1,336



936



(366)



(365)



12,339



12,650





























































Income before Income Taxes



2,843



2,588



230



298















3,073



2,886





Provision for income taxes



665



576



42



67















707



643





























































Income after Income Taxes



2,178



2,012



188



231















2,366



2,243





Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates















2



1















2



1





























































Net Income



2,178



2,012



190



232















2,368



2,244





Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(1)



(2)



























(1)



(2)





Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,179

$ 2,014

$ 190

$ 232













$ 2,369

$ 2,246







1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 6 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL

































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022





Net Sales and Revenues





















































Net sales

$ 55,565

$ 47,917

























$ 55,565

$ 47,917





Finance and interest income



636



213

$ 5,055

$ 3,583

$ (1,008)

$ (431)



4,683



3,365

1

Other income



858



1,261



499



502



(354)



(468)



1,003



1,295

2, 3

Total



57,059



49,391



5,554



4,085



(1,362)



(899)



61,251



52,577





























































Costs and Expenses





















































Cost of sales



37,739



35,341















(24)



(3)



37,715



35,338

4

Research and development expenses



2,177



1,912



























2,177



1,912





Selling, administrative and general expenses



3,611



3,137



994



735



(10)



(9)



4,595



3,863

4

Interest expense



411



390



2,362



799



(320)



(127)



2,453



1,062

1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



687



299















(687)



(299)













1

Other operating expenses



217



350



1,396



1,386



(321)



(461)



1,292



1,275

5, 6

Total



44,842



41,429



4,752



2,920



(1,362)



(899)



48,232



43,450





























































Income before Income Taxes



12,217



7,962



802



1,165















13,019



9,127





Provision for income taxes



2,685



1,718



186



289















2,871



2,007





























































Income after Income Taxes



9,532



6,244



616



876















10,148



7,120





Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



4



6



3



4















7



10





























































Net Income



9,536



6,250



619



880















10,155



7,130





Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(11)



(1)



























(11)



(1)





Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 9,547

$ 6,251

$ 619

$ 880













$ 10,166

$ 7,131







1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenues. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 6 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS As of October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



















EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022





Assets



















































Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,720

$ 3,767

$ 1,738

$ 1,007













$ 7,458

$ 4,774





Marketable securities

104



61



842



673















946



734





Receivables from Financial Services

4,516



6,569













$ (4,516)

$ (6,569)













7

Trade accounts and notes

receivable – net

1,320



1,273



8,687



6,434



(2,268)



(1,297)



7,739



6,410

8

Financing receivables – net

64



47



43,609



36,587















43,673



36,634





Financing receivables securitized – net













7,335



5,936















7,335



5,936





Other receivables

1,813



1,670



869



832



(59)



(10)



2,623



2,492

8

Equipment on operating leases – net













6,917



6,623















6,917



6,623





Inventories

8,160



8,495



























8,160



8,495





Property and equipment – net

6,843



6,021



36



35















6,879



6,056





Goodwill

3,900



3,687



























3,900



3,687





Other intangible assets – net

1,133



1,218



























1,133



1,218





Retirement benefits

2,936



3,666



72



66



(1)



(2)



3,007



3,730

9

Deferred income taxes

2,133



940



68



45



(387)



(161)



1,814



824

10

Other assets

1,948



1,794



559



626



(4)



(3)



2,503



2,417





Total Assets $ 40,590

$ 39,208

$ 70,732

$ 58,864

$ (7,235)

$ (8,042)

$ 104,087

$ 90,030



























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









































































































Liabilities



















































Short-term borrowings $ 1,230

$ 1,040

$ 16,709

$ 11,552













$ 17,939

$ 12,592





Short-term securitization borrowings













6,995



5,711















6,995



5,711





Payables to Equipment Operations













4,516



6,569

$ (4,516)

$ (6,569)













7

Accounts payable and

accrued expenses

14,862



12,962



3,599



3,170



(2,331)



(1,310)



16,130



14,822

8

Deferred income taxes

452



380



455



276



(387)



(161)



520



495

10

Long-term borrowings

7,210



7,917



31,267



25,679















38,477



33,596





Retirement benefits and other liabilities

2,032



2,351



109



108



(1)



(2)



2,140



2,457

9

Total liabilities

25,786



24,650



63,650



53,065



(7,235)



(8,042)



82,201



69,673



























































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

97



92



























97



92



























































Stockholders' Equity



















































Total Deere & Company

stockholders' equity

21,785



20,262



7,082



5,799



(7,082)



(5,799)



21,785



20,262

11

Noncontrolling interests

4



3



























4



3





Financial Services equity

(7,082)



(5,799)















7,082



5,799













11

Adjusted total stockholders' equity

14,707



14,466



7,082



5,799















21,789



20,265





Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity $ 40,590

$ 39,208

$ 70,732

$ 58,864

$ (7,235)

$ (8,042)

$ 104,087

$ 90,030







7 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 8 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 9 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 10 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 11 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended October 29, 2023 and October 30, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL

































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED









2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022





Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















































Net income

$ 9,536

$ 6,250

$ 619

$ 880













$ 10,155

$ 7,130





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:





















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



7



3



(23)



189















(16)



192





Provision (credit) for depreciation and amortization



1,123



1,041



1,016



1,050

$ (135)

$ (196)



2,004



1,895

12

Impairments and other adjustments



18



88



173





















191



88





Share-based compensation expense



























130



85



130



85

13

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity

investment









(326)

































(326)





Distributed earnings of Financial Services



215



444















(215)



(444)













14

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(959)



8



169



(74)















(790)



(66)





Changes in assets and liabilities:





















































Receivables related to sales



(58)



(189)















(4,195)



(2,294)



(4,253)



(2,483)

15, 17, 18

Inventories



474



(1,924)















(195)



(167)



279



(2,091)

16

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,352



1,444



449



143



(971)



(454)



830



1,133

17

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



8



166



(31)



(25)















(23)



141





Retirement benefits



(164)



(1,016)



(6)



1















(170)



(1,015)





Other



367



250



(51)



(287)



(64)



53



252



16

12, 13, 16

Net cash provided by operating activities



11,919



6,239



2,315



1,877



(5,645)



(3,417)



8,589



4,699





























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related

to sales)















24,128



22,400



(1,077)



(1,493)



23,051



20,907

15

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,981



2,093















1,981



2,093





Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related

to sales)















(29,229)



(26,903)



457



603



(28,772)



(26,300)

15

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(82)



(498)



























(82)



(498)





Purchases of property and equipment



(1,494)



(1,131)



(4)



(3)















(1,498)



(1,134)





Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(3,234)



(2,879)



264



225



(2,970)



(2,654)

16

Increase (decrease) in investment in Financial Services



(870)



7















870



(7)













19

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(5,783)



(3,601)



5,783



3,601













15

Collateral on derivatives – net



(1)



5



(11)



(647)















(12)



(642)





Other



(290)



(213)



(160)



(81)



3



37



(447)



(257)

18

Net cash used for investing activities



(2,737)



(1,830)



(12,312)



(9,621)



6,300



2,966



(8,749)



(8,485)





























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original

maturities three months or less)



(113)



136



4,121



3,716















4,008



3,852





Change in intercompany receivables/payables



2,090



(1,633)



(2,090)



1,633





























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities

greater than three months)



342



138



15,087



10,220















15,429



10,358





Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than

three months)



(901)



(1,356)



(7,012)



(7,089)















(7,913)



(8,445)





Repurchases of common stock



(7,216)



(3,597)



























(7,216)



(3,597)





Capital investment from Equipment Operations















870



(7)



(870)



7













19

Dividends paid



(1,427)



(1,313)



(215)



(444)



215



444



(1,427)



(1,313)

14

Other



(7)



6



(66)



(35)















(73)



(29)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(7,232)



(7,619)



10,695



7,994



(655)



451



2,808



826





























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



24



(209)



7



(15)















31



(224)





























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



1,974



(3,419)



705



235















2,679



(3,184)





Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Year



3,781



7,200



1,160



925















4,941



8,125





Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

End of Year

$ 5,755

$ 3,781

$ 1,865

$ 1,160













$ 7,620

$ 4,941







12 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 13 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 14 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations operating activities. 15 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 16 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 17 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 18 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts. 19 Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.



























































Equipment Production & Small Ag Construction

For the Years Ended

Operations Precision Ag & Turf & Forestry





Oct 29 Oct 30 Oct 29 Oct 30 Oct 29 Oct 30 Oct 29 Oct 30

Dollars in Millions

2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022

Net Sales

$ 55,565

$ 47,917

$ 26,790

$ 22,002

$ 13,980

$ 13,381

$ 14,795

$ 12,534



Average Identifiable Assets



















































With Inventories as Reported

$ 21,114

$ 19,420

$ 9,256

$ 8,336

$ 4,601

$ 4,349

$ 7,257

$ 6,735



With Inventories at Standard Cost



23,186



20,983



10,343



9,118



5,149



4,795



7,694



7,070



Operating Profit

$ 12,163

$ 8,349

$ 6,996

$ 4,386

$ 2,472

$ 1,949

$ 2,695

$ 2,014



Percent of Net Sales



21.9 %

17.4 %

26.1 %

19.9 %

17.7 %

14.6 %

18.2 %

16.1 %

Operating Return on Assets



















































With Inventories as Reported



57.6 %

43.0 %

75.6 %

52.6 %

53.7 %

44.8 %

37.1 %

29.9 %

With Inventories at Standard Cost



52.5 %

39.8 %

67.6 %

48.1 %

48.0 %

40.6 %

35.0 %

28.5 %

SVA Cost of Assets

$ (2,782)

$ (2,519)

$ (1,241)

$ (1,094)

$ (618)

$ (576)

$ (923)

$ (849)



SVA



9,381



5,830



5,755



3,292



1,854



1,373



1,772



1,165





























































Financial





































For the Years Ended

Services









































Oct 29 Oct 30





































Dollars in Millions



2023



2022







































Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 619

$ 880







































Average Equity



6,588



5,725







































Return on Equity



9.4 %

15.4 %





































Operating Profit

$ 795

$ 1,159







































Cost of Equity



(858)



(760)







































SVA



(63)



399































































































View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Deere Company